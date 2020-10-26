Ohio Auditor Faber looking to audit COVID-19 numbers

Ohio’s State Auditor is spearheading a national effort to audit the COVID-19 pandemic numbers.
Keith Faber says he was surprised that no one had a national standard for pandemic data. He is now working with others on a collective utilization of pandemic numbers. He says the public needs to have confidence in the data being used to make public policy concerning the pandemic and hopes by collecting firsthand information about the virus will help him and others to build that confidence.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber explains, “If anybody out there believes they have an experience with COVID-19 and the data, where something was coded wrong or you got a result from a test you didn’t take or a death certificate that listed somebody dying from COVID and they didn’t die of COVID primarily, get that information to our site. Go to ohioauditor.gov and right there on the site you will find a link that you can collect and send us your 1st hand story.”
Faber says they have already debunked what he is calling “urban legends” of the pandemic by collecting 1st hand accounts of COVID-19 experiences.