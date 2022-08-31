Ohio business leaders hold roundtable discussion in Lima to improve industry

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Business leaders throughout the state of Ohio gathered in Lima in order to talk with local businesses on areas that the industry can improve in.

Key topics discussed at the roundtable include inflation, employee retention, workforce development, and health insurance.

