Ohio business leaders hold roundtable discussion in Lima to improve industry

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Business leaders throughout the state of Ohio gathered in Lima in order to talk with local businesses on areas that the industry can improve in.
Key topics discussed at the roundtable include inflation, employee retention, workforce development, and health insurance.
"I do think that just within the region that there might be issues to look at," said Jed Metzger, President/CEO of Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce. "Regulations of course is one of the main things that all businesses of all sizes. Some of those issues will be brought out today and then refined."
Many topics that were on the mind of businesses in Lima also mirror concerns at the state level, with a major concern regarding workforce improvement.
"We got to do more to get trained workers," said Steve Stiver, President/CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. "We got to keep more of those workers in Ohio from when they graduate from high school, tech school, or college."
Health insurance was also a hot topic during the roundtable, with issues potentially coming as early as next year.
"As you are hearing a lot of these negotiations happening between hospitals and health plans and other things, it's getting built into premiums for next year," said Stivers. "And so it will become an issue that employers and employees probably talk about until 2023."
Organizers for the event hope that enough feedback will be provided in order to improve businesses throughout the state.
"We want to make Ohio more competitive as a place to start and operate a business," said Stivers.
