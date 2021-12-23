Ohio Highway Patrol to enforce drive sober or get pulled over campaign Christmas weekend

The Ohio Highway Patrol will be visible on Ohio roadways this coming weekend.

As part of their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, troopers will be enforcing traffic laws in an effort to reduce risk on Ohio Roadways.

In 2020, there were 10 fatal crashes that killed 12 people from December 24th through December 27th. Of the 10 fatalities in which seat belts were available, nine were unbelted.

The patrol says that if you plan to drink during the holidays, have a sober designated driver selected.

