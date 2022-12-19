Ohio lawmakers concerned about growing crisis at U.S. southern border

OHIO (WLIO) - Ohio's Washington lawmakers are concerned about the growing crisis at the southern border, which could get even worst by midweek.

Ohio lawmakers concerned about growing crisis at U.S. southern border

Cities along the U.S.-Mexico border are setting in motion humanitarian efforts including emergency shelter, food, and transportation services ahead of an expected dramatic increase in the number of asylum-seekers. That's as pandemic-era immigration restrictions are set to expire this week. Title 42, a public health rule in place since March 2020, has been used to deter more than 2.5 million migrants and will expire Wednesday. Congressman Bob Latta is concerned with what it is going to do to a border that is already strained.

Ohio lawmakers concerned about growing crisis at U.S. southern border
Ohio lawmakers concerned about growing crisis at U.S. southern border

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.