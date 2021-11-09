Ohio Means Jobs Allen County can help businesses find employees

Employers continue to have difficulty finding workers as the pandemic continues and federal dollars are available to help local businesses.
Ohio Means Jobs Allen County getting 160-thousand dollars through the Greater Ohio Workforce Board. It will allow them to focus efforts for businesses trying to recruit workers. OMJ is encouraging anyone holding out for employment to act now and get the best available jobs and for employers to take advantage of this resource to recruit.
Joe Patton, Director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County explains, “What you will get is our marketing team working behind you that can help message things. We know what draws, we can help highlight what’s going to draw people to your business. A lot of times people aren’t good at selling themselves and saying why I want to come work for you. We can kind of pull out, we know what people are looking for, we can pull out those attributes and help you market those”
As of November 9, 2021, there are 2,345 jobs within a 10-mile radius of Lima. You can find out more about what Ohio Means Jobs Allen County can do for you as a business on their website at https://ohiomeansjobs-allen-county.com/.