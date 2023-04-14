Ohio Means Jobs discusses improving local workforce with Allen Lima Leadership

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen Lima Leadership spent time learning more about how to properly increase the workforce in our local area.
Ohio Means Jobs hosted the organization and presented information on how they can help potential employees seek and retain jobs in our area through the help of financial aid or other programs. Ohio Means Jobs says that they look forward to doing these events as they can connect with local leaders and small businesses to spread the word that they have available resources for those who may want to seek a job, but circumstances are causing them trouble pursuing one.
"Word of mouth is really a big way how our things spread. It's always our best compliment is when people refer ones to us because they had a good experience with us. We get that a lot from employers we serve and help recruit. A lot of small businesses and right up to large ones," stated Joe Patton, president of Ohio Means Jobs.
A panel discussion followed the presentation, looking at how to improve labor education and management.