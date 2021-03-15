Ohio Means Jobs new website makes it easier to search for jobs

Are looking for a job? The State of Ohio has updated a resource to make it easier to do just that.
Ohio Means Jobs launched their updated website this month. The new site simplifies and streamlines the job searching process for people who need a job or looking at changing careers. The new site includes resume help, online tutorials, and interest assessment for you to find your new career and company to work for.
"Employers are hiring. That there's almost not a day that I talk to an employer in the state that tells me that they are having difficulty finding people to come to work, finding people with the right kinds of skills," says Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. "There is a lot of reasons for that and we are trying to knock down some of those barriers."
According to the website, there are 156,000 jobs available, half of those jobs have a salary of over $50,000 a year. To check them out for yourself, log on to www.ohiomeansjobs.com.