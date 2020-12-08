The Joint Systems Manufacturing Center could see more money coming in the National Defense Authorization Act.
Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator Rob Portman have pushed for an additional 375-million dollars to support the Stryker A1 vehicle manufactured here in Allen County. The conference report now has a total of 1.1-billion dollars for the Stryker and 1.4-billion dollars for upgrades and modifications to the Abrams tanks. The Senate is set to consider the conference report and vote on it in the coming days.