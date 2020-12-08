Ohio senators push for more JSMC funding 1.jpg

The Joint Systems Manufacturing Center could see more money coming in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator Rob Portman have pushed for an additional 375-million dollars to support the Stryker A1 vehicle manufactured here in Allen County. The conference report now has a total of 1.1-billion dollars for the Stryker and 1.4-billion dollars for upgrades and modifications to the Abrams tanks. The Senate is set to consider the conference report and vote on it in the coming days.

 

