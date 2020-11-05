Ohio SPCA asks for help with Cat-A-Thon adoption event

What better way to feel like a “cool cat” than to own one? The Ohio SPCA in Lima is reaching out and looking for people interested in adopting a four-legged feline friend during their Cat-A-Thon adoption event.
The SPCA and Humane Society of Allen County is about to run into a serious problem. They have just about reached max capacity for the number of cats in the shelter, with more than 350 cats currently being fostered.
Jason Asaro, the manager at the SPCA says, “Every day, we get sick, abused, or neglected animals in here and we have got to have space for them. It’s not an option to turn them away.”
The SPCA has recently opened its doors back up to the public exclusively for cat adoption. People can visit the shelter and meet the different cats who are ready to be taken to a new home.
“A lot of times people don’t realize how loving cats can be,” says Asaro. “We have a cat for everybody. If you want one more independent, we have one. If you want one more loving like this who will let you snuggle and hold on to them for a while, we have them. People need to come in here and check them out and they’ll find a cat for them.”
There’s a $50 adoption fee at the SPCA, but every cat is neutered or spayed, has all of their vaccines, and even comes microchipped. As cats are adopted, it creates room for other animals to be saved.
Asaro says, “You’re saving a life. You’re saving a cat’s life. That’s really it.”
And if owning a cat doesn’t seem like something that would fit your lifestyle, the shelter is always accepting donations of any kind.
Find the Ohio SPCA and Humane Society on Facebook for more information on hours and how to donate.