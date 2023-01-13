Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:COLUMBUS - The Patrol’s 170th Academy Class graduated today after 32 weeks of intense training. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine; Director Andy Wilson, Ohio Department of Public Safety; and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent; provided remarks. Major General John C. Harris Jr., Ohio Adjutant General, delivered the commencement address to the 23 members of the Patrol’s 170th Academy Class. Judge Matthew P. Frericks, Marion County Court of Common Pleas, issued the Oath of Office.
Courses completed by the 170th class include crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.
Trooper Nathaniel F. E. Snyder, Chillicothe Post, was selected as class speaker and thanked the Academy and cadet family members for being supportive during their training.
Two graduates received special honors for top performance in various fields of study at the Training Academy. The honorees were:
Overall performance – Trooper Tanner R. Collins, Georgetown Post
Top performance in academics – Trooper Bryce M. Imars, Milan Post
Top performance in driving – Trooper Tanner R. Collins, Georgetown Post
Top performance in firearms – Trooper Tanner R. Collins, Georgetown Post
Top performance in physical fitness – Trooper Tanner R. Collins, Georgetown Post
Graduates will begin to report to their posts on Sunday, January 15. The graduates’ first 70 working days will be a field-training period under the guidance of a veteran officer. The new graduates are assigned to 19 of the Patrol’s 59 posts.
