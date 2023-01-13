Ohio State Highway Patrol

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS - The Patrol’s 170th Academy Class graduated today after 32 weeks of intense training. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine; Director Andy Wilson, Ohio Department of Public Safety; and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent; provided remarks. Major General John C. Harris Jr., Ohio Adjutant General, delivered the commencement address to the 23 members of the Patrol’s 170th Academy Class. Judge Matthew P. Frericks, Marion County Court of Common Pleas, issued the Oath of Office.

Courses completed by the 170th class include crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

