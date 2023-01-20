Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize $27,450 worth of fentanyl in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol have arrested a Michigan man and woman in Hancock County after they found fentanyl and other drugs during a traffic stop.

On January 11th, a trooper pulled over a rental car with Kentucky plates for a traffic violation. When the trooper was talking to them, they noticed the smell of raw marijuana. After searching the car, they found a magnetic box underneath the vehicle with $27,000 worth of fentanyl in it. 45-year-old Aisha Cochran and 48-year-old Robert Lee Smith were arrested and charged with possession. If convicted each one could be sentenced to over 10 years in prison.

