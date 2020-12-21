Ohio Supreme Court Rules against former Bluffton doctor

The Ohio Supreme Court upholds the conviction of a former Bluffton doctor involving sexual misconduct charges with patients.
In a 6 to 1 decision, the justices say that James Gideon's 2018 conviction was lawful on three counts of Sexual Imposition, for allegedly inappropriately touching several female patients. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail for each count. Shortly after he began his sentence, he was released from jail after he appealed the trial court ruling on the fact that he says his interview with investigators from the Ohio State Medical Board. Gideon says he was coerced to talk about the alleged crimes, then that interview was used as part of the Bluffton Police Department's criminal investigation. The 3rd District Court of Appeals agreed with Gideon and overturned the Lima Municipal Court Ruling.
The City of Lima and Gideon's lawyers both filed cases with the Ohio Supreme Court, and the justices ruled in favor of the city saying there was no coercion in the interview with investigators.