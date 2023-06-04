Ohio Supreme Court to help with backlogged cases throughout the state

The chief justice of the State of Ohio hopes that a new system will take care of complaints about old cases.
Sharon Kennedy explained that the Ohio Supreme Court has been receiving calls on backlogged cases. Those who have cases pending have been reaching out to ask the current status of their case.
Many of these were backlogged due to external factors, mostly concerning the covid-19 pandemic.
A new form will be available soon for those with pending cases in the state to fill out -- all in an effort to make sure they get an answer on why a decision on their case has been delayed.
"Of course the push is to fight overage cases." explained Kennedy. "After the close of the pandemic, there is a rise in overage cases and we are attacking it not only through that mechanism but also using the assigned judges program, so meeting with the larger communities and talking to those judges, we are still here to help you with an overburdened docket or disrupted docket, but we want the case numbers and names of the oldest cases and we are going to assign judges to hear those cases to get the courts caught up."
The form will be available on the Ohio Supreme Court's website.