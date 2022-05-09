Ohio's Constitutional Carry law set to start June 13th

In just over a month, Ohio will become a “Constitutional Carry” state for firearms and law enforcement officials are stressing the importance of understanding the law.
Senate Bill 215 was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine earlier this year which caused concern among judges and law enforcement across the state. Monday, the Allen County Sheriff and the chief assistant Allen County Prosecutor spoke at the Lima Rotary Club to explain what will and will not change with Senate Bill 215.
Destiny Caldwell, Chief Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Office Criminal Division explains, “The only difference is that you no longer are required to take that firearms training course. You’re no longer required to submit that application to the sheriff for approval. But you’re still required to meet all of those qualifications.”
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia says, “Now it puts the obligation on you to decide whether you’re qualified adult or not where before the state put the qualification on the sheriff's office to go and do your background checks and follow through to make sure you’re a qualifying adult. Like I said, in several instances, once a month, people weren’t qualified adults that applied for CCWs, and if you decide to pick up a handgun and start carrying it and you’re not a qualified adult you will be committing a felony.”
In addition, it will now be up to the officer to ask if you are carrying a weapon. Treglia suggests still getting a concealed carry license if you intend to travel out of state with your firearm. The law goes into effect on June 13th.
