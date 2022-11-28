Ohio's deer gun season is now open and runs through Sunday, December 4th

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a time that many look forward to every year and get up and out before dawn.

Ohio's gun deer hunting season opened this morning. Hunters in Allen County have the opportunity to get 3 deer and a total of 6 if hunting in other parts of the state. Those animals harvested must be checked by noon the next day or by 11:30 p.m. if harvested on the last day of the season. The Ohio Department of Wildlife is also requiring deer harvested in Wyandot, Marion, and Hardin Counties to have those animals tested for chronic wasting disease before ingesting the meat.

