One dead in single vehicle crash in Putnam County

A Van Wert woman was killed in a roll-over crash in western Putnam County Monday afternoon.
According to troopers from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash that happened on SR 694 near Cloverdale just before 1 p.m. The driver, 69-year-old Bonnie Luke of Mendon drove off the right side of the road, then overcorrected and drove off the left side, rolling the vehicle, which struck a pole.
48-year-old Dawn Luke was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Bonnie Luke and another passenger, 69-year-old Michael Luke were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Media release from Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol 8/2/2021: On August 2, 2021 at 12:54 PM, Bonnie Luke was eastbound on SR 694 near Cloverdale. She was driving a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Mrs. Luke drove off the right side of the roadway, and then off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and struck a utility pole.
Bonnie Luke, age 69, from Mendon, Ohio suffered non-life threatening injuries. Mrs. Luke was transported to St. Rita’s Hospital by Continental EMS.
Michael Luke, age 69, from Mendon, Ohio was a passenger in the vehicle. Mr. Luke suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Rita’s Hospital by Putnam County EMS.
Dawn Luke, age 48, from Van Wert, Ohio was a rear seat passenger in the vehicle. She was not wearing her safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She suffered fatal injuries and was transported from the scene to Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home.
The vehicle sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Meyers Towing.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Kalida Fire Department, Kalida EMS, the Kalida Police Department, Continental EMS, Putnam County EMS, Meyer’s Towing, American Electric Power, the Putnam County Coroner, and Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home.