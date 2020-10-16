One transported after Friday shooting on E. 2nd Street in Lima

A shooting investigation is currently underway in the city of Lima.
On Friday afternoon, officers from the Lima Police Department received a report of a possible shooting at 319 East 2nd Street. Once officers arrived on scene, a male was found to be suffering a gunshot wound to his hand. The male was then transported from the scene to St. Rita's Hospital for treatment. A female was also found to have injuries to her hand. She was treated on scene and questioned by officers. It is currently unknown the severity of the gunshot wound, or what ultimately led to the shooting.
The Lima Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with information on what might have led to the shooting is asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.