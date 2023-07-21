ADA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Northern University and Mercy Health have partnered to improve access to high-quality health care on ONU's campus.
Under a new 10-year agreement, Ohio Northern University's Student Health Center will be staffed and managed by Mercy Health. Students will see additional services and improved access at the center. Mercy Health will be adding the option for virtual visits outside of regular business hours and introducing electronic health records with Mychart, where they can see their medications, get test results, schedule appointments, and more.
"For the students, it will remain as it was before as far as fees, so they can be seen at the health center without paying a fee," explained Adriane Bradshaw, vice president of student affairs and dean of students. "It just there will be some additional services now that they'll have access to. There's going to be an electronic health record that's connected with Mercy Health and some of our students may be seeing Mercy Health partners elsewhere so they will be connected to that record."
The current health center director and nurse practitioner will join Mercy Health and stay on in their current roles.