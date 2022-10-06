OSU Extension's financial literacy program giving Lima students a hands-on budget lesson

It was a taste of the real world for students at Lima Senior today with hands-on budget management and a look at college and job opportunities as they enter the next chapter of their lives.

The Lima senior class spent the morning attending sessions designed to equip and prepare students for the real world. Life isn't always sunshine and rainbows, and OSU Extension's Financial Literacy Program was on-site to provide students with a real-life spending simulation. Students had to spend their paychecks on bills from rent, food, to utilities. The experience gives students a sense of how much it adds up, and you never know what situations life will throw your way.

