OSU Lima students take part in "Buckeye Love" to promote kindness and volunteering in the community

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was all about "Buckeye Love" at Ohio State Lima today.

Students at all Ohio State campuses were celebrating each other as a way to share kindness and encourage them to engage in the community. The department of student services put together today's events to promote their initiative of "We Serve" for students to think about volunteering.

"We've also got opportunities for them to sign up for service. We're working with ReStore and West Ohio Food Bank so we have representatives here from those organizations so our students can get back in the community," explained Justin F. Courtney, director of student services at OSU Lima.

The students also got to sign up for free stuff as part of "Buckeye Love" day.

