Ottawa police arrest suspect after 40-mile pursuit

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - The Ottawa Police Department pursued a suspect through three counties Saturday night.

According to a press release, Ottawa police conducted a traffic stop just before 10pm on January 28th for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as Andrew Black of Troy, fled the scene in his vehicle, nearly striking the officer.

