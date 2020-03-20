Our Daily Bread will remain open to the public

The director of Our Daily Bread wants everyone to know that the soup kitchen will remain open as long as the health department allows it.
Randy Kimpel is the director of Our Daily Bread and knows how important it is for him to continue to run the soup kitchen through the mass closings. For some people, Our Daily Bread is their only form of shelter and the only food that’s available to them.
“I mean, there’s some people that this is the only meal they get in the day so I just knew we had to stay open," says Kimpel. "I said, I kind of felt like a bootlegger in the 1920s running a speakeasy at first, but when we got confirmation from the health department, it made me feel a little bit more legit.”
Kimpel says that not many changes needed to be made to keep the place germ-free as they already sanitize everything after every meal, but hand sanitizer has been made available for anyone who enters.