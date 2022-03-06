Outer Space Symphony brings science and music together

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 67F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Families blasted into space thanks to the Lima Symphony Orchestra and the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. The organizations teamed up for the Outer Space Symphony, for the annual family concert. Besides hearing some spaced themed music from composers like John Williams. The audience also learned more about Wapakoneta’s Native son Neil Armstrong. This year is the 50th anniversary of the museum and when the Symphony approached them about doing a space symphony, they thought that this was the perfect way to continue to promote their golden milestone. While the combination of music and science may sound like a work of fiction. They are closer than you think, especially to Armstrong.
“People think that music and science are two different genres, but actually they are very similar,” says Logan Rex the Curator and Communication Dir for the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. “Armstrong loved music. He listened to music when he was going through his Apollo 11 mission. He even played Ukulele during quarantine. That is why we have the local Ukulele group here to help commemorate that.”
The Armstrong Air and Space Museum will have a special celebration for their anniversary on July 20th, and the orchestra will wrapping up their season with Lima Symphony Chorus on April 9th with their Grand Opera Choruses performance.
