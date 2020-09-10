More than one million Ohio voters have requested absentee ballots for the November election.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose predicts that more than half of the votes for the upcoming election could be cast by mail. The millionth application was received with Election Day still 55 days away. The Columbus Dispatch says Ohio hit the one million mark in the 2016 Presidential Election 26 days before Election Day. LaRose's office has sent out forms to the state's 7.8 million registered voters to request absentee ballots from their local county board of elections. Voters can track the receipt and status of their ballots request on the Ohio secretary of state's website.