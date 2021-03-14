Pandemic weddings with fairy tale endings

Planning a wedding is difficult and the stress can pile on, even more, when it’s done during a pandemic. For those getting married in the Buckeye state, the restrictions continue to linger, but with some ease by the governor.
Two brides-to-be started last year making plans for their big day following their engagements.
Mary Huffman and Brooke Williamson both have different love stories, but they share a similar beginning by starting as friends with their significant others.
"Mr. Grant was pretty persistent and knew I was the girl of his dreams. He even says still to this day, I knew I was waiting on my wife. You're my best friend and I knew you were it," shares Huffman.
"We met on the worship team at my church and we were friends for a while, and he would flirt with me. Eventually, we were talking and we started dating," explains Williamson.
The couple dated for seven years which led Philip Williamson on bended knee. The ever-changing Ccovid-19 restrictions caused the two of them months of stress.
"We were still playing it by ear. We were receiving a lot of RSVPs. We didn't want to have this whole thing paid for and nobody be there," says Williamson.
She sealed the deal on June 19. It was an earlier date than she originally planned, but it was still significant to her and her now-husband.
However, the wait continues for Huffman and her fiancé. There were scheduled to wed on October 2, 2020. Now they’ve taken steps to be COVID-free on their postponed date by getting vaccinated.
"We were hoping others get on board so we can have the wedding we've dreamt with no masks and the dance floor and everything we want," states Huffman.
Both women agree on what to if you have plans to tie-the-knot during a world pandemic.
"In the end, it's about you guys. You guys will be the ones who will be married and you're starting a life together, so do whatever is conducive of starting that life together," says Huffman.
"Just stick to what you this is best because it's your wedding day. It's what you're going to remember for the rest of your life," states Williamson.