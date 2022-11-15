Ohio State Highway Patrol

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recruiting the next generation of state troopers on its new TikTok account that launched today. The Patrol’s TikTok account can be found at @OfficialOSHP. 

The new TikTok account will primarily be utilized for recruitment purposes to promote interaction and create a community of engagement with those seeking to make a difference in their communities and looking for a career of service.

