Perry and Allen East SADD Programs You Matter Night

Friday evening, Perry and Allen East SADD programs teamed up to throw a special "You Matter" themed basketball game.

Special "You Matter" shirts were available in both school colors. Brooke Dudgeon, who is behind the "You Matter" sign, was at the game as well, with a table set up, selling t-shirts, wristbands, and "YOU MATTER" signs. The proceeds from the event would go back into making more signs and shirts. The hope for the theme was to let people know they are not alone.

Kaylynn Boyed, the Co-President of the Perry SADD program said, "We are coming together as a community to show that you are not alone, that we care about you, and that you always have someone to come to."

You can find more information about the "You Matter" at youmatterawareness.org.

 

