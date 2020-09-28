PERRY proTECH to build new headquarters and distribution center in Lima

Lima City Council passed an ordinance Monday that will lead to Perry proTECH building a new headquarters and distribution center in Lima.
The new $6 million facilities will be located off Commerce Parkway. Representatives from Perry proTECH revealed details on the new structures during Monday's Lima City Council meeting.
The company will receive a 10-year, 75% tax abatement for the project. The agreement will include a 50,500 square-foot building, retention of 78 jobs and the addition of six jobs.
The ordinance was passed overwhelmingly by council, who all said they were excited to have the business stay in the city.
"Very grateful that management of Perry proTECH decided to find a way to stay in Lima," said John Nixon, President of Lima City Council. "It's good all the way around."
15.5 acres of land was purchased for the buildings. The land was purchased from the Port Authority of Allen County.
"We've been in this community for 55 years and we are continuing this commitment with this land purchase and building project," said Barry Clark, Perry proTECH CEO.
The distribution center is currently located on McCullough Street in Bath Township, and with the new buildings, the company states that 12 new jobs will be brought into the city.
Perry Township and Perry Local Schools will receive the property tax since the property is located in a non-withdrawal annexation area in Gateway Commerce Park.
Perry proTECH's administrative offices are currently located at 545 West Market Street.
"This project accomplishes three goals," Clark added. "We are able to stay in Lima, we are able to get all of our employees under one roof, and we are able to have a state-of-the-art facility where we can promote the technology we sell. We are an employee-owned company and having everyone under one roof promotes and enhances that culture."
Perry proTECH has 228 employees corporatewide. according to Clark, the new buildings will be energy efficient and maintenance free. The new facility will also house a Customer Experience Center.
JobsOhio have also provided financial support for the project. The following statement was provided by Reginal Growth Partnerships and JobsOhio in regards to the overall announcement:
"The Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio congratulate Perry ProTech for constructing its new headquarters in Allen County. Northwest Ohio and the entire state have worked aggressively in developing a conducive business climate for the rapidly growing IT industry."
Construction is currently planned to begin in February of 2021 with move-in approximately June 2022.
"We are excited Perry proTECH was able to find a great location for its new headquarters," said Dave Stratton, President and CEO of Allen County Economic Development Group. "A large part of AEDG's mission is to work with existing companies to help them meet their current and future needs. This modern facility along I-75 will be ideal for Perry proTECH well into the future."