Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccine now available at Allen County Public Health

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The new Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines that target the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have reached Allen County.

Allen County Public Health announced that they have received the new vaccines at their facility. The Moderna version of the vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose for individuals 18 years of age and older, while the Pfizer version will be a single dose for individuals 12 years of age and older. To be eligible for the vaccine, it must have been at least two months since you have completed your primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose. With the new dose targeting the omicron variant, Allen County Public health recommends getting the shot as soon as you can.

