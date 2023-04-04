Press Release from AAA Ohio: Ohio (April 4, 2023) – Starting today, drivers can be stopped and cited for driving distracted. In January, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Legislature took measures to curb distracted driving by making distracted driving a primary offense, which means police may stop and ticket a driver solely for that offense.
The original bill, which was initially part of House Bill 283 introduced by Reps. Cindy Abrams (R-District 29) and Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek), makes driving while handling any electronic wireless device a primary offense for adult drivers and increase fines for drivers who habitually use devices while driving. In cases where a driver using a device causes serious injury or death, the penalties will mirror those of drunken driving.
The law starts with a learning period in which law enforcement would issue warnings instead of citations in order to educate the public on the dangers of distracted driving.
According to NHTSA, 3,522 people were killed nationwide as a result of 3,211 motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2021, accounting for slightly more than 8% of all fatal crashes. This represents an 11% increase in distracted-affected fatal vehicle crashes and a 12% increase in number killed compared to 2020. Ohio experience a one-year increase of nearly 17% in traffic fatalities involving a distracted driver.
“This is an important step to make Ohio’s roads safer by addressing distracted driving and providing officers with the necessary tools to enforce a law that prohibits drivers from using handheld devices behind the wheel,” says Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “While this is a huge step forward, drivers need to remember that hands-free isn’t risk-free.”
Distracted driving remains a growing traffic safety problem according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2019 Traffic Safety Culture Index. The survey found most drivers (96 percent) believe typing or reading on a hand-held cellphone while driving to be very or extremely dangerous, but 39 percent admit to reading and 29 percent admit to typing on a smartphone at least once while behind the wheel within the last month.
Using a hand-held device is illegal while driving and in many states it is also illegal while stopped at a red light. AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s research suggests some drivers do so anyway and aren’t aware of the “hangover effect,” which comes from interacting with technology while on the road. AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety researchers found drivers can experience a “hangover effect” where the mind stays distracted for up to 27 seconds after using smartphones or voice-to-text vehicle infotainment systems to send text messages, make phone calls or update social media.
AAA encourages all motorists to eliminate distracted driving by following these tips:
- Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.
- Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.
- Pull over. If you must call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.
- Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.
- Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.
- Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.
- Activate Do Not Disturb. Setting up this feature on iPhone or Android device will prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.
- Everyone should prevent “Intexication.” Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.
For more information visit aaa.com/dontdrivedistracted.