"Pickleball is life" for players in the Senior Citizens Services first-ever tournament

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 16 teams from across West Central Ohio participated in a round-robin Pickleball tournament hosted by the Senior Citizens Services on Saturday. This over-50 crowd put on their game faces to have some fun and enjoy themselves on the new courts at the center.

“I am so glad that we can offer this for people that want to thrive in life and still go out and do things and play in a Pickleball Tournament,” says Ashley Heaphy, Ex Dir. Senior Citizens Services. “For some people playing today (Saturday), this is their first tournament that they have ever played in, and to say that at 65, 50 this is the first tournament I have ever played in I think it’s pretty awesome.”

