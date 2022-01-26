Police and Fire Budget hearings begin in Lima

Two of the biggest departments, the police department, and fire and EMS presented their budget proposals to the finance committee. Both are asking for a budget that is over $700,000 more than the previous year. The police department is looking to increase the number of officers budgeted by 5, which will take up part of that increase, as well as the higher salaries per contractual obligations. Fire and EMS are adding 2 ambulances following a record high year for calls to them and looking to add 3 additional first responders as well as the increase in pay per contractual obligations.
Chief Kevin Martin of the Lima Police Department said, “That’s going to allow us to reengage the community in more positive ways through such things as: reinstating our community police officers as well as reinstating our safety city and D.A.R.E officer. But it’s also going to allow us to increase efforts to combat violent crime.”
Chief Andy Heffner of the Lima Fire Department said, “Well one thing is you get the guys trained. It helps alleviate over time, it reduces our overtime budget. It also has the guys where they get a break and they don’t have to come in near as much.”
Budget hearings will continue on Thursday at 6 p.m. in council chambers.
