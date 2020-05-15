Pool sales increase as places to swim this summer remain closed

With many of the public places to swim expected to remain closed over the summer, people are instead buying their own pools.
Pool retailers like Pools-n-More in Lima are busy with people looking to have the luxury of owning their own pool. With campgrounds still closed, and Mayor David Berger in Lima expected to cut funding to the local parks, there’s no place for people to take a dip and cool off this summer.
Tim Trowbridge, the owner of Pools-n-More, says it’s a huge rush for the pool business this year, as he has people calling from as far away as Dayton to get a pool installed.
“Just people are sick of being home, and they can’t go anywhere," says Trowbridge. "All the vacation places are closed, so they’re vacationing at home now.”
And customers that already own their own pool have also been keeping Pools-n-More busy since people are especially eager to open their pools this season.