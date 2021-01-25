Portman announces that he will not run again

Ohio Senator Rob Portman has announced that he will not be running for another term in the U.S. Senate.
Portman made the announcement that he will be finishing the current term until it ends in 2022, but will not seek reelection. He said that part of the reason he will be leaving office is the partisan gridlock and current polarizing political climate, and that those have made getting things done in Washington difficult.
Portman added that he will continue to work towards issues that he is passionate about beyond 2022 and is prepared to work with President Biden if he keeps his inaugural promise of working across the aisle.
Portman has been serving in the Senate for the last 10 years.