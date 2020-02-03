Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: The Findlay Police Department has announced the hiring of three new police officers. Justin Jolliff, Kyle Bormuth, and Matthew Schroeder were sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn on February 3, 2020. 

