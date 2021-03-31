Press Release from Wingate Lima: Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Lima is proud to announce that for the fourth year in a row, they have received the Best of Wingate Award for 2020.
The annual award is given to the top Wyndham properties throughout the portfolio for excellence in service, hospitality, and growth. This award is given to hotels who maintained strong guest satisfaction and overall Social Review (OSR) scores of at least 4.0; completed mandatory Count on Us and Human Trafficking Prevention & Awareness trainings; and remained in good standing with the Wingate by Wyndham.
"We're very proud of our fourth win of the Best if Wingate Award. Receiving this award is really a tremendous testimony to our staff and visitors who have supported us this last year. We will continue to offer our community and visitors exceptional levels of service, quality, and commitment to excellence," stated Jason Gillespie, General Manager.