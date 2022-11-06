Project SEARCH students get unique live theater experiences

Lima, OH (WLIO) - A group of students got the VIP treatment at the reception before Sunday's showing of Hairspray the Musical. 

Project SEARCH students get unique live theater experiences

Project SEARCH is a program where students with learning disabilities from Apollo Career Center take on internships at Mercy Health-St. Rita's to gain real world experience. A reception was held in honor of project SEARCH students who participated in a commercial for the musical where they learned about what goes on behind the scenes of a live play and dressed up like actors. 

Project SEARCH students get unique live theater experiences

Tags