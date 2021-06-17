Pryor waives right to representation ahead of jury trial

A Lima man will now represent himself as his jury trial inches closer.
Keyown D. Pryor was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on a Felony One Count of Aggravated Robbery, and a Felony Two Count of Felonious Assault. Both counts have a gun specification attached.
According to the indictment, Pryor did knowingly cause physical harm and attempted or committed a theft offense upon a Marlin Sanders on or about March 16th, 2020.
On Thursday, the defendant stated his intention to represent himself going forward, signing a waiver form for his right to representation.
Judge Terri Kohlrieser granted the request for Pryor. A jury trial is currently scheduled for July 6th, 2021.