Putnam County Fair-goers enjoy harness racing at grandstands

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - It's the last Putnam County Fair before the grandstands are remodeled, and on Wednesday, audiences sat under its shade to enjoy harness racing.
Creatively named racing horses were the main entertainment event at the fair on Wednesday with five races for horses of different ages and styles. Many horses are co-owned by several people, and there's a lot of care that goes into raising a colt or filly to compete. But for owners of first-place winning horses like "Here's Popeye," it's all worth it.
"You got about six to seven months of a lot of care, a lot of training to get prepared for this. A lot of vet work, a lot of shoeing, a lot of love and care," said David Smith, one of the owners of "Here's Popeye."
This was the horse's second race ever. "Here's Popeye" finished second in its first race at the Paulding County Fair.