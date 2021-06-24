Thursday was Senior Citizen's Day at the Putnam County Fair

Those 62 years and older got into the fairgrounds for free to enjoy the activities and entertainment planned for them. Informational booths were also set up to educate local seniors on their health and wellness. For some assisted living facilities in the area, the day was great for their residents to get out and about.

"Well, especially when they're in a facility, it's good to be out and about amongst everybody else," says Kathleen Edwards with the Putnam County Council on Aging. "In the facility, you have your friends and things, but it's always good to get out in the public and see people that you haven't seen in a while."

Edwards says there is always information and resources available for seniors by contacting their local aging agencies.

