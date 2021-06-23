Putnam County Junior Fair Board members show excitement in managing competitions

Members of the Putnam County Fair Jr. Board can be found throughout the fairgrounds working on multiple projects.

From showing animals to managing the competitions themselves, each year junior fair board members are very busy to ensure that the fair runs smoothly.

But a break in the action occurred last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to ensure limited crowds and to keep as many residents safe, junior members had their responsibilities toned down to only showing their animals.

Members of the board stated that while they were happy they could still show their animals, they were sad that they were not able to interact with one another.

With restrictions lifted this year, these members can now return to a full operation, lending a helping hand during the fair to those who need it.

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.