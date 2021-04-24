Reaching out to the community with a "mom to mom" sale

Moms were able to shop around for second-hand clothing and other kids items at the Mom to Mom sale in St. Marys on Saturday.
The Family Life Center of Auglaize county tries to put on an event for the community every month, and for April it was the Mom to Mom sale. Parents were able to sell and buy kids clothes at a major discount, and it was also a fundraiser for the family life center.
They were glad to be able to provide a space not only for people to dress their kids for cheap but also to help out the parents with growing kids looking to get rid of clothes.
Alison Sorenson, the site director of the St. Marys Family Life Center says, “That’s really what the family life center is all about, is just providing resources to the community at a very low rate or free, so that’s why we’ve done this today.”
The Family Life Center of Auglaize County provides a number of resources to the community life free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STD testing, and even parenting classes. For more information, you can find them on Facebook.