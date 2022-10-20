Press Release from the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio: Findlay, OH, October 21, 2022 -Todd James, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is joining the ongoing Red Cross Hurricane Ian disaster relief operation in Florida.
James will be serving as the Public Affairs Manager, overseeing efforts to communicate vital information on services available to families and communities. He is one of more than 20 Red Cross workers from the Northern Ohio region who are providing assistance to residents who were impacted by the devastation caused by the hurricane.
Hundreds of people remain in shelters in Florida more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state. In addition to providing food and shelter, the Red Cross and other organizations involved in relief efforts are striving to help people who can’t return to their homes.
Early estimates indicate that tens of thousands of homes were affected by Ian. It will be weeks before the full scope of the damage is known and it will take time to reach all of those who need help. As a first step, Red Cross workers are connecting with people still in shelters to help them plan for the future and make housing arrangements. The Red Cross has already connected with hundreds of families and this work continues.
Red Cross caseworkers are available at most shelters, including the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, to help people plan their next steps. These volunteers are also trying to connect with people via telephone. Those needing assistance should make sure their phones are set to accept unknown calls.
These arrangements will look different for each person. Some people may choose to live with friends or family while they rebuild. Others will move into new apartments. And some will be helped through transitional sheltering or other housing programs offered by government agencies and community organizations. Depending on individual circumstances, this may include financial assistance from the Red Cross.
Red Cross teams are also compiling detailed residential assessments, including how many homes have been affected and the extent of that damage. This critical information will be used to make plans for what support — including financial assistance — families may need in the coming weeks and months. It will also be shared with other nonprofits and government agencies involved in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
Ian is a major disaster that is bigger than any one group can manage on its own. The Red Cross will be part of the solution — but not the only solution — to help families recover.
RED CROSS RESPONSE Since shelters were opened for this disaster, the Red Cross and our partners have provided more than 30,000 overnight stays for more than 6700 residents in 71 emergency shelters. shelter registrations overnight. Sunday night, almost 1,300 people stayed in 12 Red Cross and partner shelters.
With the help of partners Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and others, mobile kitchens are cooking tens of thousands of hot meals each day. More than 100 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are on the roads delivering these hot meals and relief supplies to people struggling in the hardest hit areas. Red Cross aid stations are also open where people can get food, relief supplies and other assistance.
Trained volunteers are providing health, mental health and spiritual support to families who have suffered unimaginable loss. This includes help coping with new challenges, managing medical conditions, caring for wounds or injuries, and replacing prescription medications or other critical medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs.
More than 2,200 Red Crossers have supported these relief efforts. With our partners, we have provided more than 1.3 million meals and snacks, and some 352,000 relief items like cleaning supplies and comfort kits.
YOU CAN HELP people affected by Hurricane Ian by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or texting the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need, and every single donation matters. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.