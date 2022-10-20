Todd James Full Screen

Press Release from the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio: Findlay, OH, October 21, 2022 - Todd James, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is joining the ongoing Red Cross Hurricane Ian disaster relief operation in Florida.

James will be serving as the Public Affairs Manager, overseeing efforts to communicate vital information on services available to families and communities. He is one of more than 20 Red Cross workers from the Northern Ohio region who are providing assistance to residents who were impacted by the devastation caused by the hurricane.

