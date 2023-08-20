Region's high schools give their all at Allen County Fair's Kewpee Showcase of Bands

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Marching bands from high schools all around the region put on a great show at the fair on Sunday night.
The Kewpee Showcase of Bands saw a full crowd in the grandstands come out to hear what local young musicians are capable of. The students say this performance has a completely different feeling than others throughout the year. Not just only because they get to play for such a large audience there just to see them, but because they also get the opportunity to try new things and learn from the other schools.
"I see people smiling out in the crowd and then that makes me happy too. Like when you see someone being like 'Yeah! Go Band!' It just feels so good, it's amazing," said Alivia Hines, a senior at Delphos St. John's who plays the tenor saxophone.
"You can definitely take things from the other band. Either it's instrument playing and notetaking about what they do or if you twirl a flag or baton like me, you can choose moves and be like 'Oh, that's really cool," and appreciate each other's work," explained majorette Brooklynn Bible, who attends Bluffton High School.
On Monday, the grandstands at the Allen County Fair will have Harness Racing starting at 6:30 pm.