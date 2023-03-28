Reineke Family Dealerships acquires Genthe Honda and Genthe Honda Powersports

Press Release from Reineke Family Dealerships: SOUTHGATE, MI – Reineke Family Dealerships, a northwest-Ohio based automotive and RV dealership group, has announced the acquisition of Genthe Honda and Genthe Honda Powersports, of Southgate, Michigan, from the Genthe family. The stores will be renamed Southgate Honda and Southgate Honda Powersports.
“We are looking forward to serving customers in Southgate and throughout Michigan. Our family has been in the automotive business since 1960, and we have built our organization through a commitment to serving the needs of our customers and employees,” said Alex Reineke, Vice President of Reineke Family Dealerships.
The acquisition of Southgate Honda complements Reineke’s current dealership portfolio, while also breaking into new territory with the Honda Powersports franchise.
“The Genthe Family is pleased to pass along Genthe Honda Powersports and Genthe Honda to another family owned and operated business. We know they will operate the business in a way that not only helps the customers, but also will treat their employees with respect and with a vision for their future growth,” said Emily May, Genthe Honda & Genthe Honda Powersports.
Both franchises will operate at their current locations. Southgate Honda new vehicle sales, parts and service will remain at 15100 Eureka Road, with used vehicle operations at 14801 Dix Toledo Rd. Southgate Honda Powersports sales, parts and service will remain at 15150 Eureka Road.
A customer appreciation event/open house is planned and the date will be announced in the near future.
Visit http://www.drivereineke.com/southgate.htm for more information.