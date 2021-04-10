Reineke Family Dealerships spent Saturday morning cleaning a section of a commonly traveled roadway in Lima.
Reineke team members as well as volunteers cleaned up Sugar Street between Bluelick Road and State Route 81.
As part of the "Adopt-A-Roadway" program, the overall goal is to pick up trash and other waste to improve the overall condition of the roadway.
Volunteers met at the Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant, where they received items to assist with the clean up.
Donuts, coffee, and water was provided to those who helped clean up the roadway.