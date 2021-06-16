Relay for Life Lima back on track for in-person event on August 7th

Cancer didn’t take a break during the pandemic and Relay for Life of Lima is eager to get back to work supporting those battling the deadly disease.
“The World is Ready for a Cure” is this year’s theme of the relay and it will be in-person on August 7th. Organizers say the set up may be a little different, but the meaning is the same, helping those in the fight of their lives. The relay also raises funds for research and support services that stay here locally.
Organizer Cheryl Nagy explains, “It’s not just the patient being treated. Many times, your talking their caregivers, sometimes their entire family and sometimes you may have families that have 3 or 4 cancer survivors in them at the same time. So, it’s very important that they know what their community resources are and that they know they’ve got the support here to help them get through.”
The relay is scheduled for Saturday August 7th at Spartan Stadium. There will be a survivor dinner to precede the relay. You can find all the information at relayforlife.org/lima.