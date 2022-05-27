Renovations at the historic Ohio Theatre Lima continues with an opening date in July for one of the new businesses located in the building

The arts are the strongest and fastest engine to drive economic development, especially in a community that Is going through a renewal like downtown Lima.
That from co-owner of the Ohio Theatre Lima Michael Bouson who has been bringing life back into the theatre on North Street. Speaking at the Chamber's “Real American Sunrise” event, he says it was the attraction of what Lima had to offer in the arts that attracted him to invest in the theatre. Places like ArtSpace, the Veterans Civic Center, and the symphony. He believes that this renewal of the downtown with so many social activity options will draw new industries and businesses to the area.
Michael Bouson co-owner of Ohio Theater Lima says, “Because it attracts higher-level executives which will allow bigger companies to relocate to Lima because there is something for their executives to do at night.”
The renovations at the Ohio Theatre are coming along with the first of five businesses opening in July. “The Stage Door Canteen”, will be a piano bar and cabaret space with food, drinks, and entertainment. Bouson says they will be working on community engagement as part of their 5-point plan for the property.
Bouson adds, “I believe the property fell into such disrepair because people hadn’t been in it. They had no ownership in the property. Their memories were from 20 to 30 years ago. So, we have designed five different businesses to really encourage community engagement. Give people reasons to come into the property. To admire and respect the amazing architecture and the glorious history of the property.”
The building will eventually house a professional dinner theatre, a bakery and café, a speakeasy, and a rental venue.
