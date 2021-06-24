Reports of myocarditis and pericarditis emerge after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have put out an alert of reported cases of heart problems after receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine.
The CDC says that since April 2021, there have been more than a thousand reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the United States of cases of inflammation of the heart, called myocarditis and pericarditis. The reported cases occur after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination (such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna).
Confirmed cases have occurred mostly in Male adolescents and young adults ages 16 years or older, more often after getting the second dose than after the first dose, usually after several days.
The CDC says that most patients who received care responded well to treatment and rest and quickly felt better.
The organization further states that the reports are rare, given the hundreds of millions of vaccine doses administered.
Guidelines are expected to be updated on the COVID-19 Vaccine, according to Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff.