The Allen County Fairgrounds was packed with vehicles for a Easter Egg drive thru Saturday morning.
iHeartMedia Lima and Nutrien Lima Nitrogen presented the FFA - 4H Easter Egg Drive thru.
The event handed out 20,000 prize-filled Easter eggs courtesy of Tyler Sutton State Farm. Prizes included Alex Dots courtesy of Wright State University Lake Campus, family fun pack courtesy of WOCAP, and one child had a chance to win a trip to Walt Disney World courtesy of Whites Honda Toyota.
4H Club members were also on hand to promote their clubs to families who stopped by.