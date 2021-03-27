The Allen County Fairgrounds was packed with vehicles for a Easter Egg drive thru Saturday morning. 

iHeartMedia Lima and Nutrien Lima Nitrogen presented the FFA - 4H Easter Egg Drive thru.

The event handed out 20,000 prize-filled Easter eggs courtesy of Tyler Sutton State Farm. Prizes included Alex Dots courtesy of Wright State University Lake Campus, family fun pack courtesy of WOCAP, and one child had a chance to win a trip to Walt Disney World courtesy of Whites Honda Toyota.

4H Club members were also on hand to promote their clubs to families who stopped by. 

